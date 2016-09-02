1 killed, 3 injured in deadly Van Wert crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Van Wert.

It happened on Route 224 at the intersection of Liberty Union Road around 3:10 p.m. Thursday. According to state troopers, Lloyd Conway, 57, was attempting to make a left turn onto Liberty Union from westbound 224 when he was struck by another vehicle traveling eastbound on 224.

The passenger of that vehicle, Alice Wise, 66, was transported to Van Wert County Hospital, where she later died. The driver William Wise, 67, was transported and treated at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Conway and his passenger, Anya Straka-Conway, 26, were treated for minor injuries and released at the scene.

Alcohol was not considered a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

For the upcoming Labor Day weekend, OSHP wants to remind motorists to designate a sober driver, do not drive distracted, and always wear your safety belt.

