Police look for man believed to be responsible for multiple thefts in south Toledo

Toledo police need your help! Right now, they're looking for a man caught on camera trying to steal from cars in a south Toledo neighborhood. 

The surveillance video, which was taken back on August 22, shows the suspect causally walking up to a minivan on Ravenwood Blvd and grabbing the handle.  

Police say there have been several calls over the last month about thefts from vehicles in the area and believe the man caught on camera could be responsible. 

If you know the man in the video or have any information about a recent theft, you're asked to call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111. 

