VIDEO: Two Texas students hit by trucks after getting off bus

As a new school year gets underway, students and buses are taking to the streets. Recently released videos from a Texas school district shows a terrifying reminder to stay alert at the wheel.

Luckily, no one was seriously hurt.

The video shows a 12-year-old boy rushing through a crosswalk Monday in Austin, Texas. Before he gets across, a truck makes a right-hand turn and runs into him.

On Tuesday, also in Austin, a driver hit a 17-year-old student as he got off the bus.

You can see in the video the driver doesn’t slow down, even though the stop sign is out and the lights are flashing.

The driver told police she didn’t know she was required to stop.

