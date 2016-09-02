Couple to face judge after 6-week-old squeezed, shaken

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A Toledo man accused of squeezing and shaking his six-week-old son is now facing multiple charges.

Brandon Clark, 24, was arrested at his home in the 900 block of South Avenue Thursday night on charges of child endangering, resisting arrest and obstruction.

When officers arrived they noticed slight bruising around the baby's cheeks and swelling around his eyes.

According to court documents, Clark grabbed his six-week-old son under his left eye, squeezed him with one hand and then shook his head. Investigators say it caused a swollen eye and bruising to one of his cheeks.

Police also arrested Kayla Yeary, after they say she lied to them about where Clark was. Officers later found him hiding in the attic of their home. Yeary insists she did not know he was there. She is now out of jail on bond.

Lucas County Children's Services stress that you have to pick your partner carefully and if you are feeling threatened your child's safety is in jeopardy as well.

"No one but yourself is responsible for your child but you and you know people fall in love, but you have to love your child and that should be the first thing you think about,” said Robin Reese, of Lucas County Children Services.

Lucas County Children Services is taking a look at the situation. At this time, the baby still remains in the care of the mother.

WTOL 11’s Michelle Zipeda spoke with Yeary over the phone. She did not want to go on camera, but says what happened is a big misunderstanding. She says she called police with help on another situation.

As for her son’s bruised cheeks, she says Brandon Clark got a little too rough when pinching his cheeks.

