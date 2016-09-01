Marathon Petroleum opens expanded headquarters in downtown Findlay

A recently completed expansion of the Marathon Petroleum Corporation headquarters was unveiled in Findlay Thursday.

Findlay Mayor Lydia Milhalik praised the $90 million investment as proof of Marathon’s commitment to not only Findlay, but the region.

“It’s been a real boost for us. We’ve done some amazing things downtown because of what they’ve been able to contribute here and we’re thankful that we have a company like Marathon in the heart of downtown Findlay," said Mayor Milhalik.

The expansion includes two new buildings, two parking garages and a green space for employees.

Construction began in back in May of 2014, and was completed last month.

The campus will be home to nearly 2,500 employees as part of Marathon’s expanding refining, transportation and marketing business.

“Our strategy and vision has really played out. Grow the company and grow the value of the company and that’s why we needed this new space," said Gary Heminger, CEO of Marathon.

Marathon hopes to attract recent college graduates to work here because of its campus-like setting.

The work space is described as modern, with Buildings that are connected by walkways.

“As far as unique, we have inter-connected of all the buildings with above ground bridges which helps us with pedestrian safety," said Marathon Project Manager Don Malarky.

As the growth continues, Marathon is building a $20 million, five story boutique hotel. It will open late next year.



