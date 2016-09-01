ODOT, OSHP warn drivers to stay alert this holiday weekend

As Toledo sees record numbers of construction zones, the Ohio Department of Transportation and Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers to stay safe, especially as families head out of town for this holiday weekend.

Completing multiple construction projects at once has it's challenges with both logistics and safety.

"I know people would prefer to spread it out over 20 years," said Deputy Director Todd Audet of ODOT. "But there's the other half of the people that want to get it over with as quick as possible, and we're trying to get it over as quick as possible."

As a reminder, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking drivers to slow down and lose the distractions.

"When you've got some of these tight lanes, you've got wall and wall or cone and wall, there's not much leeway to not be paying attention and drift off the side of the road. If you do that, nine times out of 10 you're going to strike another vehicle or you're going to lose control of your vehicle," said Lt. John Altman.

Another concern for the highway patrol is impairment. Nearly one out of three traffic fatalities that have happened in northwest Ohio have been the result of an impaired driver.

The Ohio Highway Patrol will be out in full force and wants to remind everyone on this holiday weekend to plan ahead and have a designated driver.



