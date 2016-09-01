Hancock County Fair welcomes poultry back to exhibitions

The return of the Hancock County Fair also marks the return of Poultry, as last years Asian bird flu outbreak kept the birds at home.

Along with the sites, sounds, and smells of fair food; the other major draw is the local 4-H kids showing off their years work in raising livestock. It's an activity that instills life-long lessons.

"I've taken away a lot of responsibility definitely, because if I wouldn't have fed my animals it wouldn't have gotten done." said Brittney Roth, who has raised cattle for nine years.

"Definitely leadership would be one thing." said Caleb Breece, a nine-year 4-H member.

"I think a big one is patience," said Grace Shlumbhum, a seven-year poultry exhibitor. "Especially in the showmanship classes, they take so long and you're standing there and you're hot and it's uncomfortable, but it's worth it."

But last year, kids who raised poultry had to leave their feathered friends behind. To show their birds, they had to make poster boards that were put on display instead.

"It was a little disappointing, I mean, I look forward to this every year. This is my life, I love the fair." said Shlumbhum.

But now, this year the Poultry barn is again filled with a cacophony of sound. Grace's rooster Olaf won reserve champion in his category.

A ribbon received for a years worth of hard work that is well worth doing.

"Yes, definitely. It's really fun and it's rewarding," said Grace.

The Hancock County Fair runs through Labor Day. For more information, visit www.hancockfairgrounds.com

