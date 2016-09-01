Man charged with shooting corncobs at neighbor's home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man charged with shooting corncobs at neighbor's home

By The Associated Press
(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) -

A 50-year-old Westerly man is charged with shooting corncobs at his neighbor's home.

The Westerly Sun reports that Jeffrey Osella was arrested Tuesday night. Police say he answered his door shirtless and had corn kernels stuck to his chest.

Police say Osella used a potato gun to shoot corncobs at his neighbor's house, which is up for sale. The gun is made of PVC pipe and uses a light accelerant such as hair spray that can be ignited.

Police say Osella and his neighbor have long-running disputes.

Osella is charged with disorderly conduct and firing in a compact area. He's free on bail and is to be arraigned Friday.

A phone number for Osella could not be found. It's not clear if he has a lawyer.

Information from: The Westerly Sun, http://www.thewesterlysun.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Author Krakauer wins order for release of rape case records

    Author Krakauer wins order for release of rape case records

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:40 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:40:46 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-03-29 00:01:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Volz, file). FILE - In this April 26, 2016, file photo, "Into Thin Air" author Jon Krakauer poses for a photo in Bozeman, Mont. A judge has ordered the conditional release of records about a University of Montana rape case to Krakauer af...(AP Photo/Matt Volz, file). FILE - In this April 26, 2016, file photo, "Into Thin Air" author Jon Krakauer poses for a photo in Bozeman, Mont. A judge has ordered the conditional release of records about a University of Montana rape case to Krakauer af...
    A judge has ordered Montana education officials to release redacted records to "Into Thin Air" author Jon Krakauer.More >>
    A judge has ordered Montana education officials to release redacted records to "Into Thin Air" author Jon Krakauer.More >>

  • Cosby prosecutors plan to call Janice Dickinson to stand

    Cosby prosecutors plan to call Janice Dickinson to stand

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:52 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:52:24 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-03-29 00:01:20 GMT
    Model Janice Dickinson is one of five additional accusers prosecutors plan to have testify at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial.More >>
    Model Janice Dickinson is one of five additional accusers prosecutors plan to have testify at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial.More >>

  • Man convicted in deaths tied to 'Real Housewives' guest star

    Man convicted in deaths tied to 'Real Housewives' guest star

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:50 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:50:44 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-03-29 00:01:19 GMT
    A man charged in a double homicide involving a burning car tied to a woman who often appeared on "Real Housewives of New Jersey" has been convicted on felony murder charges.More >>
    A man charged in a double homicide involving a burning car tied to a woman who often appeared on "Real Housewives of New Jersey" has been convicted on felony murder charges.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly