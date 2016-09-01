Big Board Friday Preview: Week 2

The high school football season is now underway for schools across northwest Ohio, and teams are looking to get into mid season form on Week 2 of the Big Board Friday preview.

St. Francis de Sales (0-1) is looking to rebound this week against Perrysburg (1-0) after a crushing defeat.

The Knights lost last week at Bedford 44-21. This week, they play their first home game against the Yellowjackets.

The Knights are hoping to rebuild themselves following a disappointing 2-8 campaign last season. Perrysburg shut out St Francis 42-0 in last year’s match-up.

On the other side of the spectrum, Perrysburg is looking for another dominating win after blowing out Clay 47-7.

Junior quarterback Spencer Backus had a banner opening game, racking up 216 yard through the air and an additional 129 yards on the ground. Backus also put up a combined four touchdowns on the ground and through the air.

Running back Tim Selhorst also had a big game, amassing 167 yards in only 15 carries and two touchdowns. Selhorst picked up another score with a 24-yard reception for a touchdown.

Defensively, the Yellowjackets harassed Clay. They picked up two sacks, a fumble recovery, and five interceptions.

Perrysburg and St. Francis kick off at 7:00 P.M. in Toledo at the Glass Bowl.

Liberty Center (1-0) will welcome Napoleon (1-0) following a close win last week.

The Tigers beat Tinora last week in a thrilling 14-10 defensive battle.

This is the second of a three game home stand for Liberty Center to open their 2016 season.

Liberty Center finished 6-4 last year, including a 20-13 loss to Napoleon. However, their close win last week could prove to be vital experience if this game is similarly close.

Meanwhile Napoleon is celebrating a 21-7 win over their bitter rivals Defiance last week.

After last year’s disappointing loss to the Defiance in the season opener, the Wildcats went 6-3, but barely missed out on the playoffs.

This year, Napoleon hopes the momentum from the win over their rival can carry them into the playoffs.

Liberty Center and Napoleon will kick off at 7:00 P.M. in Liberty Center.

Central Catholic will have an interstate match-up against St. Francis in Athol Springs, New York.

The Fighting Irish is coming up off a thrilling 31-28 victory against Bishop Hartley.

Central Catholic finished 12-3 last year, losing in the state championship against Archbishop Hoban.

This year, they seem poised to get back to the championship game.

The game against the Fighting Irish will be the first time St. Francis (NY) takes the field this season.

The Red Raiders finished last season with a 7-5 record.

Central Catholic and St. Francis (NY) will kick off at 7:00 P.M. in Toledo.

