Rossford City Schools levy seeks funds for new schools

Rossford City Schools is asking for money to build new schools.

A levy committee kicked off the new campaign in Rossford last night. School district leaders say they could serve students better with new facilities, but they're doing the best they can with what they have.

"Strong communities benefit from having strong schools," said Rossford Superintendent Dan Creps. "We have tremendous staff in this district, now we need the facilities to match. This is a community that has always rallied when there's a need."

The levy committee says this will cost residents an extra $33 a month if you own a $100,000 home.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.