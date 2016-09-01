Up Market gets healthy upgrade in 'Eat Fresh, Live Well' initiative

A healthy life starts with healthy food choices! One west Toledo corner store is now offering the choice of fresh fruits and vegetables!

Up Market on Dorr Street is now the 32nd participant in the 'Eat Fresh, Live Well' initiative, which tries to make healthy choices easier choices for communities in need.

The Lucas County Health Department program selects businesses in areas without access to big grocery stores. Weekly, they stock the shelves with fresh fruits and vegetables for local residents to buy. The effort is to give people a healthier alternative at an affordable price.

"People, they can come and they don't have to go a long way to get their vegetables, it's right here, it's handy and it's convenient," said Eva Strozier, Up Market customer.

Customers will also have access to a healthy living book full of recipes and other options, which involve ingredients that can be found right in the store.

