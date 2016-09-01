Proposed rule would let Ohio attorneys advise on pot law

A proposed rule would let Ohio attorneys counsel clients seeking to comply with the state's new medical marijuana law.

The Ohio Supreme Court released a proposed amendment to its professional conduct rules on Wednesday.

If adopted, it would let attorneys help clients navigate the law and how it's implemented. The proposal says lawyers also should advise clients regarding related federal law.

The proposed amendment comes after the court's professional conduct board said attorneys can't ethically provide services to people setting up medical marijuana-related businesses because of federal prohibitions on the drug. Using, growing and selling marijuana remains a federal crime.

The court is accepting public comment on the proposal through Sept. 18.

Ohio's medical marijuana law takes effect Sept. 8 but won't be fully operational until two years later.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.