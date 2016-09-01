Track the Tropics with your First Alert Weather App

The world of weather is busy this week with multiple tropical disturbances surrounding the country. These systems include Tropical Storm Hermine working toward the Florida handle, Hurricane Gaston in central Atlantic, Tropical Storm Madeline clipping the Hawaiian Islands and Hurricane Lester just east of Madeline.

If you want to track these storms right along with us, all you need is your First Alert Weather App and the following steps:

1. Open up your First Alert App and you should see this main page pop up, then select Radar on the bottom right.

2. With the Radar screen up, you'll want to change your layers. Select the layer icon on the bottom right.

3. With the layers folder open, scroll down until you can see Overlays and Alerts. Tap Tropical Tracks under overlays and Tropical under alerts .

4. Return back to your Radar screen and zoom out to the Ocean/Storm you would like to track.

5. Tap any of the green, yellow, or red circles to track the latest info on your Tropical Storm/Hurricane of your choice.

When you are done tracking the tropics feel free to turn off your Tropical Overlays and Alerts but they should not affect your daily app use.

Your First Alert Weather App can do even more than your local weather, or tropical coverage, explore your app to learn all of the great features available at your finger tips!

