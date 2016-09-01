Toledo Fire investigates overnight house fire

Toledo Fire is investigating an overnight house fire.

It happened on East Oakland Street. Fire officials say when they arrived flames could be seen coming from one of the bedrooms on the left side of the home.

That fire has since been put out.

Fortunately, no one was at home at the time of the fire.

Fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause.

