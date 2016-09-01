Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Sylvania Township

An officer-involved shooting in Sylvania Township is now under investigation.

It happened on Friedly Drive near Alexis and Talmadge.

Deputy Chief Ray Carroll says a call came in around 2:20 a.m. that an officer may have been shot. He says however that was not the case.

Sylvania Township police confirmed that two officers were involved. One officer was injured when hit by a vehicle and another person, now identified as 60-year-old Ed Holup, was shot and killed by a Sylvania Township police officer.

Officers say Holup was seen on the roof of the home firing a gun. He then got into his truck, and tried to hit an officer, injuring the officer's leg.

“The suspect began operating the vehicle, struck our officer, and then attempted to hit him again with the vehicle. The absolutely they felt it was intentional. And their lives were in danger,” said Deputy Carroll.

Holup once lived in the home with his now ex-wife and four daughters.

"They were real good people. He was just troubled, drinking and he was retired and a good guy, just got on the wrong track," said Pat Caughhorn, neighbor.

Investigators with the Bureau of Criminal investigations were called in to investigate what happened and determine if the officer acted appropriately or if he will be charged criminally.

"You bring in a third party agency and it takes away any of that doubt that the public would have like,' oh ya of course it was a good shooting they investigated their own people.' It just gives a sense of transparency and the community the confidence that 'Ok this is going to be done by somebody who doesn't have a vested interest,'" said Jeff Cook, supervising special agent with BCI.

It is unknown how many times the suspect was shot or how many shots were fired.

The identity of the officers involved have not being released at this time. Both have been with the department for six plus years and are now on paid administrative leave.

The officer that was struck by the vehicle was treated for a leg injury, but is expected to be okay. The second officer involved was not hurt, but was evaluated at an area hospital.

Police say they have responded to the home before and that Holup has a minor criminal history. Neighbors say he was known to drink and was battling demons.

