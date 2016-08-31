Family's church, Springfield Twp Schools offer ways to help in wake of shooting tragedy

A family’s church, along with Springfield Township Schools have created a fund to help four children who lost their mother, home, and belongings after allegedly being targeted by their neighbor.

Pastor Keith Simpson with Holland Free Methodist Church rushed to the scene Tuesday after hearing that members of his church were involved in a shooting.

“Dan is hanging in there and he is a strong man and he is a miracle so keep him in your prayers. We really need to pray for the whole family,” said Pastor Keith Simpson.

Pastor Keith says he knows Dan best for his giving nature and Susan for her hard work ethic to provide for her family.

He's had so many people asking how they can help Dan and his kids, so he set up a local fund drive to ensure all profits go directly to the family.

“That need is huge and we need to be there for the long term,” said Dan.

Though the fund drive has just kicked off and the family is asking for privacy, they did want to pass a message along:

“What I am hearing from family is a deep appreciation for the support the prayers they have received, the offer of donations and other things starting to come in and the sense of the community being there to support them,” said Pastor Simpson.

A bank account has been set up at Huntington Bank. You can go to any branch and donate money into the Dan and Suzie Bennett Benefit Fund.

The church is also assessing other needs for the family, since they lost all their belongings in the fire.

For more information on donating, click here.

