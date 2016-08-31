Water service at UT restored after crews worked to repair ruptured water line

Water service at the University of Toledo has been restored, after water in several buildings was shut off Wednesday.

Bottled water was delivered to residence halls, as crews worked to repair a ruptured water line on the east side of the West Parking Ramp on UT's Main Campus.

Buildings affected by the water shut off included Wolfe Hall, Bowman-Oddy Laboratories, Memorial Field House, Honors Academic Village, MacKinnon Hall, Scott Hall and Tucker Hall.

To read UT's full statement on the water shut off, click here.

