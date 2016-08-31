Findlay woman has a message for person stealing her Clinton campaign signs

A Findlay woman is tired of replacing signs in her front yard, after vandals continue to steal her Clinton signs. Holenna Manning has lived in her Findlay home for a little over a year, and she says she has had no problems, until she put up a Hillary Clinton campaign sign.

She says this is the second time she has filed a police report about the incident. So far, her Hillary Clinton signs have been stolen three times and her car has been vandalized.

She says she realizes that Findlay is a strong Conservative community, but she wasn’t expecting this kind of backlash.

“This is a highly Republican town, and there's nothing wrong with that. Like I said, everyone has the right to vote for whoever they want, but don't be offended by someone else because they're showing their support for someone else,” said Manning.

Findlay police say it is very difficult to follow up on stolen signs because of a complete lack of evidence.

Holenna says her signs aren't the only ones being taken. Her neighbor down the street has had their signs taken as well. She says another Hillary sign in the neighborhood was recently burned.

But, Holenna says she won’t stop putting signage in her yard. She’s even invited whoever is taking her signs to visit the Clinton campaign headquarters on Main Street.

“Come and get a sign, we’ll gladly give you one. But don’t bother mine in my yard,” said Holenna.

