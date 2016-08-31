Game will still go on despite bleachers catching fire at Swanton HS

Stands would normally be packed at a football game at Swanton High School, but after a fire last Friday, things are going to be a different this week.

The fire department was called to Swanton High School Friday after pole vaulting mats caught on fire under the bleachers.

"We had some of our youth football programming going on, some of the boys saw the smoke and the flames right away. And they went and told their coaches and so forth”, said Schlade.

The blaze left a huge hole in the north end of the bleachers, and disintegrated pole vaulting mats worth $20,000.

The mats were only temporary being stored under the bleachers while the new cement in their storage facility dried.

The fire department is not sure whether the fire may have been intentionally set or was an accident.

"We are really glad that no one was injured as a result of the incident. So far, the fire department is still investigating," said Jeff Schlade, Superintendent of Swanton Schools.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Tiffin Calvert Friday for the first home game of the season. Jeff Schlade says the game is still on.

"We are going to section off the whole northern end of the bleachers where the fire took place and then we will use the rest of the stadium grand stand for Friday night”, said Schlade.

Moving forward, Schlade says they are working with bleacher companies to have portable bleachers put in each end zone. He hopes they are in before Swanton’s first league game against Archbold on September 16.

Right now, he says there is a shortage of portable bleachers in the area due to county fairs.



