Walgreens launches prescription drug deposit drop-off program

In an effort to combat the growing drug problem across northwest Ohio, Walgreens is now offering a place to drop off unused prescription drugs.

Senator Rob Portman was at the store on Monroe Street Wednesday afternoon to help launch the program.

Medication deposit kiosks will be at 18 Walgreen drug stores across Ohio, including the one on Monroe.

The idea is to get drugs, like prescription painkillers, out of the wrong hands.

“Four out of five heroin addicts started on prescription drugs here in Ohio, so this is very much related to the heroin and fentanyl issue, people get the addiction which is a physical addiction, it's a disease and should be treated like a disease in my view,” said Senator Rob Portman.

The kiosks will be at 500 Walgreen drugstores across the country.

