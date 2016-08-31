Police search for woman who bit a security guard after stealing - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police search for woman who bit a security guard after stealing from Walmart

(Source: Holland Police Facebook page) (Source: Holland Police Facebook page)
HOLLAND, OH (WTOL) -

Holland police are looking for a suspect who stole from a Walmart. 

Police say the woman in the photo was caught stealing from the store, but when she was confronted by a Walmart security guard she turned around and attacked the man, with her child in her arms. 

The woman bit the security guard’s arm, breaking the skin, which required medical attention. 

If you know who the woman is, please contact the Holland police department at 419-865-7105 ext. 207 or email Officer Sturm at officer.strum@hollandohio.com

