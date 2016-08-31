Police search for woman who bit a security guard after stealing from Walmart

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Holland police are looking for a suspect who stole from a Walmart.

Police say the woman in the photo was caught stealing from the store, but when she was confronted by a Walmart security guard she turned around and attacked the man, with her child in her arms.

The woman bit the security guard’s arm, breaking the skin, which required medical attention.

If you know who the woman is, please contact the Holland police department at 419-865-7105 ext. 207 or email Officer Sturm at officer.strum@hollandohio.com