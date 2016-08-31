Serial shoplifter sentenced to 3 years in prison - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Serial shoplifter sentenced to 3 years in prison

A serial shoplifter was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday. 

Keith Vaughn took a plea deal in Lucas County Commons Pleas Court. He was charged with burglary, but pleaded guilty to lesser charges, including three counts of attempted burglary. 

Vaughn withdrew his not guilty pleas and pleaded no contest to the three counts of attempted burglary. 

He was sentenced to three years in a state prison. 

