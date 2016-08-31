TARTA in talks to purchase Toledo Blade property to build central transfer station

Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) has begun talks with the Toledo Blade to acquire the Blade property in downtown Toledo.

TARTA's General Manager says the purchase of the Blade property would allow the transportation authority to abandon its downtown Toledo bus loop.

TARTA has talked with the city about closing Jackson Blvd in order to build a central transfer station in Downtown Toledo, but the city has nixed the idea.

Last Spring, the parent company of the Blade purchased the former NFO Research Headquarters in Northwood, allowing Buckeye Broadband to move its operations there.

The City of Toledo is working on a tax sharing deal with Northwood so that Buckeye Employees would pay both communities income tax.

WTOL reached out to the Joe Zerby, the General Manager of the Toledo Blade about what a potential move would do to the newspaper's operations, who has not returned our calls.

