Mother, son arrested for soliciting man for murder

Michigan State Police in Monroe County arrested a mother and son for solicitation to commit murder and witness intimidation.

Lakeisha Goodwin, 43, from Romulus and Jontele Goodwin, 26, were both arrested on Tuesday.

The investigation began in April when an informant told police Jontele Goodwin asked him to kill three people he believed responsible for his arrest for drug charges.

Jontele offered $2,500 dollars to the informant to carry out the murders while the two were in the Monroe County Jail.

When the informant was released, police say Jontele gave the informant contact information for his mother Lakeisha to organize the murders.

Lakeisha allegedly delivered drugs to the informant as a down payment for the murders.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department assisted State Police in the investigation.

Jontele and Lakiesha Goodwin could get life in prison for their Solicitation to Commit Murder charges and up to 15 years for their Witness Intimidation charge.

