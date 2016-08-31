Watch Raycom Media's Louisiana flood relief concert on WTOL 11 Labor Day

While some areas are entering recovery mode, new places downstream could see more flooding and officials are still in search and rescue mode. That is why WTOL 11, FOX 36 and Raycom Media are teaming up with the American Red Cross to bring disaster relief to those affected by the flooding.

Aaron Neville, the unmistakable voice of New Orleans, will be heard during Louisiana Rising: A Benefit Concert for Flood Relief.

“I’m happy to be able to aid Louisiana, my home state,” said Neville, whose career spans more than 50 years and includes multiple platinum albums and Top 10 hits. “The people there are in my prayers- that they can find their way back. God bless.”

Raycom Media will present the concert on Labor Day, September 5, 2016, from 8 to 10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Randy Jackson and Harry Connick Jr will co-host the show that will benefit victims of recent South Louisiana floods. Both stars are also Louisiana natives.

Watch The Concert Live Here

"Saddened by the devastating tragedies that keep affecting my Louisiana," said Randy Jackson, who was born and raised in Baton Rouge. "I want to help raise awareness and restore hope to people that are hurting in the place that I will always call home."

"So sorry that my home state is undergoing such hardship once again," stated Harry Connick Jr. "Seems like just yesterday that Katrina left a path of destruction. I hope that this benefit concert brings much needed attention to the good people of Louisiana."

The packed lineup of more than a dozen artists includes five-time Grammy nominee and Louisiana native Hunter Hayes.

“I am so thrilled to be a part of this benefit concert,” shared Hayes. “I hope it not only helps the people who need our help, but also brings much needed attention to the beautiful people of my home state.”

More than a dozen well-known artists will play in the concert, including New Orleans-based Better Than Ezra, Sonny Landreth, Chris Thomas King, MacKenzie Bourg, and Luther Kent have also joined the cause.

A complete lineup will be available in the coming days.

Raycom Media’s Tupelo-Honey Raycom will produce the show, and Johnny Palazzotto, a fixture of the Baton Rouge music scene, will serve as music director.

The concert will be produced for a television broadcast audience and be shown locally on WTOL 11 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The concert will also be live streamed online.

The August floods are responsible for the deaths of 13 people and damage to more than 60,000 homes. At least 100,000 people need assistance. Thousands are living in shelters. Early damage estimates reach $20-billion. The American Red Cross says the disaster in Louisiana is the worst to hit the United States since Superstorm Sandy, which devastated the Northeast in 2012.

"As broadcasters, we have a responsibility to help people of the areas we serve," said Sandy Breland, Raycom Media Group Vice President. “So many people are hurting, right now. And they have lost so much, our hope is that this concert can help raise money for them to rebuild their lives.”

Louisiana Rising: A Benefit Concert for Flood Relief will be broadcast LIVE across all Raycom Media television stations which reach more than 14 percent of U.S. television households and will be carried nationally on Bounce TV (Visit BounceTV.com for local channel information.)

Information provided by Raycom Media