SUV and credit card stolen in Lenawee county

Lenawee County police are searching for those responsible for stealing an SUV and credit card back in June.

Police say a 2012 charcoal gray Chevy Equinox with a Michigan license plate was reported missing from the Calvin Heights Subdivision off Moore Road in Adrian Township, Michigan in the early morning of June 19.

The vehicle was later found on Driggs Highway near US 223 in Palmyra Township, with several items stolen from inside, including a credit card, which was later used at the Wesco gas station in Adrian and the Old National Bank ATM in Wesco on June 20. Video footage of the perpetrator can be found on the Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County Facebook page.

If you have any information about this case, please call 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477. You can also anonymously TEXT your tip to 274637 (start your tip with Lenawee), or you can submit a tip here

