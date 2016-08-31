Mud Hens pitcher charged with assault after weekend brawl - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Mud Hens pitcher charged with assault after weekend brawl

A Toledo Mud Hens pitcher is facing assault charges after a weekend brawl.  

Police say Warwick Saupold and two Indianapolis Indians players, Gift Ngoepe and Dovydas Neverauskas, got into a fight with Andrey Goncharuk, a patron of the the Bronze Boar, early Sunday morning.

According to the police report, the fight started at the bar and then fell out into the street.

That's when Saupold allegedly punched Goncharuk in the face. 

All four men involved were then arrested. 

Saupold, who has been with the Mud Hens since 2012, is now charged with assault. Goncharuk faces the same charge. 

Ngoepe is charged with one count of assault and two counts of resisting arrest. 

Neverauskas is charged with one count of misconduct and two counts of resisting arrest. 

Both Indians players have been suspended for the final seven days of their season as a result of the incident. 

Neither the Mud Hens or the Detroit Tigers have commented on whether or not Saupold will face any additional disciplinary actions. 

Saupold is scheduled to be back in court next month.

