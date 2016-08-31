Mud Hens pitcher charged with assault after weekend brawl

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A Toledo Mud Hens pitcher is facing assault charges after a weekend brawl.

Police say Warwick Saupold and two Indianapolis Indians players, Gift Ngoepe and Dovydas Neverauskas, got into a fight with Andrey Goncharuk, a patron of the the Bronze Boar, early Sunday morning.

According to the police report, the fight started at the bar and then fell out into the street.

That's when Saupold allegedly punched Goncharuk in the face.

All four men involved were then arrested.

Saupold, who has been with the Mud Hens since 2012, is now charged with assault. Goncharuk faces the same charge.

Ngoepe is charged with one count of assault and two counts of resisting arrest.

Neverauskas is charged with one count of misconduct and two counts of resisting arrest.

Both Indians players have been suspended for the final seven days of their season as a result of the incident.

Neither the Mud Hens or the Detroit Tigers have commented on whether or not Saupold will face any additional disciplinary actions.

Saupold is scheduled to be back in court next month.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.