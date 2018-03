Reward offered for information leading to arrest of wanted sex offenders

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of three men wanted for failing to register as sex offenders.

The following men have been convicted of sex crimes but never registered as required by state law:

Eric Golsa, 47

Anthony Scott, 57

Grant Gist, 32

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force originally sought information on four men, but was able to capture Johnny Dewitt, 54, thanks to tips from the community.

Anyone with information on the remaining three fugitives, should call 1-866-492-6833 or text WANTED and tip to 847411. Tipsters can also call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.