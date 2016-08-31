Reward offered for information leading to arrest of wanted sex o - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Reward offered for information leading to arrest of wanted sex offenders

LUCAS COUNTY (WTOL) -

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of three men wanted for failing to register as sex offenders. 

The following men have been convicted of sex crimes but never registered as required by state law: 

  • Eric Golsa, 47
  • Anthony Scott, 57
  • Grant Gist, 32

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force originally sought information on four men, but was able to capture Johnny Dewitt, 54, thanks to tips from the community. 

Anyone with information on the remaining three fugitives, should call 1-866-492-6833 or text WANTED and tip to 847411. Tipsters can also call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. 

