Toledo Zoo kicks off 2016 operating levy renewal campaign

On Tuesday, The Toledo Zoo kicked off it's 2016 Operating Levy Renewal Campaign. And this year, officials have a reduction in the renewal.

"With your voting support, we look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of our region, animals, and visitors from across the globe for many more years to come," said Toledo Zoo executive director Jeff Sailer.

The zoo says the levy renewal will generate $55 million for the zoo. The money will go to animal food, veterinary care, education, maintenance and other operational expenses.

"Their quality animal care, conservation efforts, education programming, and community involvement bring so much positivity to our area," said Ray Wood, president of the United Auto Workers Local 14 and president of Toledo Chapter of the NAACP. "It is with great pride that I stand with the Zoo in their levy renewal campaign."

The money will also allow the zoo to offer free education programming to Lucas County students and cover the expenses of free Mondays.

The renewal will reduce the tax levy by 12 percent, saving the owner of a $100,000 home $3.06.

The Zoo expects the levy to generate a 200 percent return investment for Lucas County.

"While they are providing education and entertainment for all ages," said philanthropist and vice president of Plastic Technologies Inc. Betsy Brady, "They are also utilizing their resources wisely and reinvesting in our community through employment opportunities, community partnerships, collaborations, and tourism dollars."

The levy renewal will be up for vote on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

