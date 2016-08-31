Woman dies after running stop sign, hitting truck in Swanton Township

The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a deadly crash involving two vehicles in Swanton Township.

Officers were called to the intersection of Fulton Lucas and Sherman White roads around 12:28 p.m. Tuesday after a driver ran a stop sign and hit a truck.

According to OSHP, a 45-year-old Weston woman was driving northbound on Fulton Lucas and ran a stop sign, hitting a commercial truck driven by a 50-year-old Toledo man that was heading westbound on Sherman White Road. Gonyer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, and alcohol was not a factor.

