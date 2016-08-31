Toledo police identify purse snatcher - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police identify purse snatcher

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police have identified a suspected purse thief thanks to the public's tips. 

Police say Phillip Strahota stole a purse from an elderly woman before fleeing the scene at the Kroger on Jackman Road.

Strahota already has five open felony warrants.

If you know where he is or have information that can help police track him down, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

