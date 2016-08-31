Look At The Busy Tropics

At least 5 storms in the tropics are keeping the First Alert Weather Center busy today!

Hurricane Lester and Madeline are lining up to potentially impact Hawaii the next few days. Schools there are closed Wednesday and Thursday on the big island.









In the Atlantic a very busy scene is found as well. Tropical Depression 8 is now moving away from the North Carolina coast and Hurricane Gaston is by far the strongest storm in the Atlantic this season so far.



The biggest threat to the US will come from Tropical Depression 9, which will likely become Tropical Storm Hermine on Wednesday.







Our hour-by-hour forecast takes heavy rain into Florida. 5-10 inches of rainfall is expected in the sunshine state with Hurricane Watches and Tropical Storm Warnings in place.

