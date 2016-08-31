Semi tips over on I-475 ramp in Maumee - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Semi tips over on I-475 ramp in Maumee

MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) -

The ramps to southbound I-475 from the Anthony Wayne Trail in Maumee are now back open. 

A semi tipped over on the ramp Tuesday, closing it for much of the day. 

We're told a hole in the side of the truck leaked salt on the road. 

Crews worked to clean that up before reopening the ramps. 

