Semi tips over on I-475 ramp in Maumee

The ramps to southbound I-475 from the Anthony Wayne Trail in Maumee are now back open.

A semi tipped over on the ramp Tuesday, closing it for much of the day.

We're told a hole in the side of the truck leaked salt on the road.

Crews worked to clean that up before reopening the ramps.

