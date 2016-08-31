Bedford public schools implement new safety measures

All three Bedford Elementary Schools will look a bit different this school year, as they've implemented new safety measures in the entries and classrooms.

In part, Jackman Road Elementary, Monroe Road Elementary and Douglas Road Elementary schools made these changes as a result of school shootings across the country, in addition to the district having extra money from their Sinking Fund that required them to use the remaining toward safety and security implementations.

"It's unfortunate that we have to think about this stuff, but we do." said Mark Kleinhans, Superintendent of Bedford Public Schools.

All of their staff is A.L.I.C.E (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) trained, including bus drivers, administrators, teaching staff and support staff.

New entryways have been installed where visitors now have to go through a double door and the main office before entering other parts of the school.

In each classroom, nightlock systems are put in place in not only the elementary schools but in all the junior high and high schools in The Bedford Public School District as well. Additionally, a phone PA system is in every classroom that allows all faculty to alert the entire building in the event of an intruder.

"I feel much more at ease knowing that the students, the staff and the parents that help on a daily basis are in a safer environment," said Sherry Farnan, the Principal of Jackman Road Elementary School, who also has an eighth grader in the school district. "I'm thrilled as a parent. You can never prevent everything, but being proactive helps you rest a little easier. Just to know people are thinking about things."

The elementary schools are having open houses tonight for parents so they can see the changes the schools have made before classes begin for the year on September 6th.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.