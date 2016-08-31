Funeral arrangements made for 911 operator killed in murder-suicide at her south Toledo home

Funeral arrangements have been made for the 911 operator shot and killed by her husband Monday.

According to her obituary, Tina Warren, 40, was a Bowsher High School graduate. She began working for the Toledo Police Department as a records clerk in April of 2001, was promoted to dispatch in January of 2006 and then to senior communications operator in June of 2008, handling calls for officers in the field. She was also a member of AFSCME Local 7.

On Monday, Tina was shot and killed by her husband Michael, who then turned the gun on himself, at their south Toledo home. Tina was pronounced dead at the scene. Michael died at the hospital. They leave behind three children, a 17-year-old, 14-year-old and 4-year-old.

GoFundMe: Warren Kids

A public memorial service will be held for Tina at the Walter Funeral Home on Glendale Avenue Thursday from 2-8 p.m. Her funeral service will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m.

The family has asked that memorials be made to the Tina Warren Fund and that contributions be made at any office of the Toledo Police and Toledo Fire Credit Union.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.