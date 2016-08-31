Two hospitalized after crash in central Toledo

Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in central Toledo Wednesday.

It happened at the intersection of Central and Detroit. Toledo police say it happened right in front of them while they were at the intersection.

When police approached the vehicles, one driver took off on foot and was caught a short time later by police.

Two people went to the hospital to be treated, one from each vehicle.

Police say the man who ran away was at fault for the crash.

