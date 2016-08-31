Two unharmed after I-475 SB rollover

Two people escaped injures after rolling over on the highway overnight.

It happened around 1 a.m. on I-475 southbound near Dixie Highway in Perrysburg.

The driver of a Cavalier lost control and flipped over, ending up in the median.

The two people involved were checked out at the scene by medical personnel and walked away unharmed.

It is not clear what caused the driver to lose control.

