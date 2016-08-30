Man charged with involuntary manslaughter after overdose death i - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter after overdose death investigation in Fostoria

SENECA COUNTY, OH

A former Toledo resident has been charged with involuntary manslaughter following an investigation into a death by overdose. 

On Tuesday, Fostoria police wrapped up a four month investigation that led to a multiple count indictment against 34-year-old Tyree Carpenter.  

Carpenter faces multiple charges including:

  • One count of first degree involuntary manslaughter 
  • Three counts of trafficking heroin 
  • Two counts of possession of heroin 
  • Two counts of trafficking cocaine 
  • Two counts of possession of criminal tools 
  • One count of aggravated trafficking in drugs 
  • One count of possession of cocaine.

The investigation stemmed from the overdose death of 31-year-old Steffen Yarris, of Fostoria back on April 2, 2016.

"This is another example of multiple Law Enforcement agencies around Fostoria working together to send another clear message that the drug dealers are not welcomed here in our city! These distributors of illegal drugs who prey on those who are battling addiction need to be held accountable & today is our pursuit to speak for those who can’t because they are no longer with us due to this terrible drug!” said Chief Keith Loreno, Fostoria Police Department.

Carpenter is being held at the Seneca County Correctional Facility, awaiting further prosecution.

