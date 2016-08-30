Man charged with involuntary manslaughter after overdose death investigation in Fostoria

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A former Toledo resident has been charged with involuntary manslaughter following an investigation into a death by overdose.

On Tuesday, Fostoria police wrapped up a four month investigation that led to a multiple count indictment against 34-year-old Tyree Carpenter.

Carpenter faces multiple charges including:

One count of first degree involuntary manslaughter

Three counts of trafficking heroin

Two counts of possession of heroin

Two counts of trafficking cocaine

Two counts of possession of criminal tools

One count of aggravated trafficking in drugs

One count of possession of cocaine.

The investigation stemmed from the overdose death of 31-year-old Steffen Yarris, of Fostoria back on April 2, 2016.

"This is another example of multiple Law Enforcement agencies around Fostoria working together to send another clear message that the drug dealers are not welcomed here in our city! These distributors of illegal drugs who prey on those who are battling addiction need to be held accountable & today is our pursuit to speak for those who can’t because they are no longer with us due to this terrible drug!” said Chief Keith Loreno, Fostoria Police Department.

Carpenter is being held at the Seneca County Correctional Facility, awaiting further prosecution.

