Next Toledo building to become energy-efficient approved by city council

Saving energy and money, Toledo City Council approved the final project to create energy efficiency in city buildings - at least for right now. It's all part of the "Better Buildings Program," a partnership with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

"We get to create jobs, put people to work, and in the end it ends up saving the city money," said Paul Toth, President of the Port Authority.

The Toledo Sewer and Drainage building on Creekside Avenue is the final project on the Port Authority's list of city properties. Crews will be updating the lighting, as well as the heating and cooling systems, to make them more energy efficient. That building will join dozens of others in the city with energy-saving fixtures.

"We've done more than 50 buildings and a couple of lighting projects, roadway lighting projects," said Toth.

The buildings include the Toledo Police Department Safety Building and several fire stations.

The city pays back the Port Authority's front money, but city leaders say the program pays for itself - the energy savings outweighing the cost of renovation.

It's a program Councilwoman Lindsay Webb says is respected across the country.

"There are many programs, one in Cleveland that I'm thinking of, that was essentially built on and based on our pilot program," said Webb.

Although the Port Authority is wrapping up their project list of city buildings, there's talks of future energy saving projects.

"We've actually talked to the city about lighting on the MLK bridge, as well as some other street lighting projects in the community, those are great pay-backs for the community," said Toth.

