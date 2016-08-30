Semi-truck hit after failing to yield to oncoming traffic

The Fremont post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash in London Township.

It happened Tuesday around 1:30 pm on U.S. 224 at the intersection of State Route 587.

Police say Brent Reese, 29, of Swanton was driving a white, 2013 Volvo semi-truck was turning left from eastbound U.S. 224 onto State Route 587. The truck failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was hit by a white, 2000 Ford Taurus traveling westbound on U.S. 224.

The driver of the Taurus, Randall Eckert, 53, of Tiffin, was taken by Life Flight to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo, with serious injuries.

Reese, the driver of the semi-truck, was not injured in the crash. He was cited at the scene for failing to yield a left turn.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the accident.

