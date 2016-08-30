Trial against former Toledo police lieutenant underway

Former Toledo Police Lieutenant Frank Ramirez was back in court Tuesday, as opening statements began for his trial. (Source: WTOL)

Former Toledo Police Lieutenant Frank Ramirez was back in court Tuesday, as opening statements began for his trial.

Ramirez is charged with more than a dozen crimes, including attempted murder. He is accused of having a role in the attempted murder of a woman back in December of 2014.

Jury selection took place on Monday, with witness testimony starting Tuesday.

Two people have pleaded guilty in the case and are set to testify against Ramirez.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.