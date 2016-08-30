Man arrested in connection to shooting that prompted lockdown at - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man arrested in connection to shooting that prompted lockdown at Defiance College

DEFIANCE, OH (WTOL) -

A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that prompted a lockdown for Defiance College on Monday.

Police say 38-year-old Joshua Wachtman, of Defiance, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, and having weapons under disability, in connection to a shooting in the 800 block of North Clinton Street.

Officers were called to the area after shots were fired Monday morning and found two 9-millimeter gun shell casings at the scene.

Police say they recovered the gun on top of a Short Stop, a local carryout. 

No one was hurt during the shooting. The case remains under investigation. 

