Man arrested in connection to shooting that prompted lockdown at Defiance College

A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that prompted a lockdown for Defiance College on Monday.

Police say 38-year-old Joshua Wachtman, of Defiance, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, and having weapons under disability, in connection to a shooting in the 800 block of North Clinton Street.

Officers were called to the area after shots were fired Monday morning and found two 9-millimeter gun shell casings at the scene.

Police say they recovered the gun on top of a Short Stop, a local carryout.

No one was hurt during the shooting. The case remains under investigation.

