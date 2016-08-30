School resource officers trained, will now carry Narcan

The heroin epidemic is sweeping Northwest Ohio. The latest effort to fight the epidemic is popping up in Lucas County Schools.

Springfield Middle and High Schools along with the Alernative Learning Center in Toledo has school resource officers who are now trained to use Narcan.

Micheal Wright, Deputy Sheriff with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office, is the school resource officer at Springfield Middle School. He's recently been trained to use Narcan and has four kits at the school, two right on his belt.

"I am here, basically to keep the kids safe, on a daily basis while they're here," said Wright.

The D.A.R.T. program in Lucas County has been helping addicts recover, versus putting them in jail. The youngest to seek help within the program was just twelve years old, while the oldest was in their 90s.

"When you can reconnect families with their loved ones, after they've struggled with addiction for so many years, there's no greater public service than that," said Deputy Wright.

He says his Narcan supply isn't just for the students; there are thousands of people who visit Springfield Middle School for a number of after school activities who may need to be revived.

Deputy Wright says he doesn't believe heroin is a problem at Springfield Middle, but he'd rather play it safe.

"I pray that I don't have to use it, but if that time comes, I'm now trained. I know how to properly use it," said Wright.

Springfield High School is hosting a community forum on September 20 in the school's auditorium at 1470 S. McCord Road in Holland. The forum runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

There will be a resource forum, panel discussion, and question and answer session. Admission is free and you do not have to have a student in the Springfield school district to attend.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.