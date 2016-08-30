Man accused of beating, robbing elderly man to face murder charges

The man accused of beating and robbing an elderly Toledo man was back in the court room today.

Carlton Hunter, 45, will be officially charged on several counts including murder.

Hunter is accused of assaulting 84-year-old Allen Burrow earlier this month outside of a senior living complex.

Burrow later died from his injuries.

WTOL will have an update from the courtroom at 5 and 6.

