Police look for man they say attempted to harm deputy

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Fremont police, along with the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office, are looking for a man they said attempted to harm a deputy.

A statewide warrant has been issued for Jason Bartlett for a parole violation. But worse than that, police say he tried to harm a deputy during a traffic stop last Friday by trying to pull away while the deputy was holding onto his car.

Thankfully, the deputy was okay. But the same can not be said for Bartlett's passenger.

Police say the passenger tried to bail out of the car while it was going. He was injured during the attempt and had to get about 40 stitches and seven staples. Bartlett then took off, leaving not only the deputy but also his friend who was injured.

Bartlett is 6 feet tall, about 215 pounds with shaggy brown hair, a scruffy brown beard and brown eyes. Police say he also has multiple tattoos on his arms and legs.

Authorities say he has a lengthy criminal history and is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, you're asked to call either the Fremont Police Department at 419-332-6464 or the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office at 419-332-2613. Do not approach on your own!

