Woman dies, husband recovering after being shot while getting kids on school bus

Buchholz and Bennett had just been married on Aug. 18, 2016 - less than two weeks before the shooting (Source: Facebook)

Police say the alleged suspect in a shooting in Springfield Township has died.

Police say Jimmie Pemberton shot a Springfield Township couple and set their home on fire, before turning the gun on himself, shooting twice.

Officers were called to the area of Angola Road and Countway around 8:37 a.m.

According to police, Susan Buchholz, 32, and her husband, Daniel Bennett, 32, were both shot after putting their kids on the bus for school on Countway.

Buchholz, who was the first shot, died from her injuries. Bennett is recovering in the hospital. We're told he was shot four times and has been put in a medically induced coma, which he will be taken out of Wednesday.

Background: Springfield Twp shooter had history of domestic violence

Police say they recovered Pemberton's gun at the scene.

We're told the couple has been together six or seven years, but was married just over a week before the shooting. Between them they have four children. Their 7-year-old we're told witnessed the shooting. Police say other children on the bus also may have witnessed the shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found the couple's unharmed preschool-aged son hiding.

It's unknown where the couple's other two children were at the time of the shooting. Both were pulled from their classes at school and are now in the care of relatives.

School officials say the police notified them about the situation, but did not issue a lockdown because the scene was no longer active.

Springfield Local Schools sent this letter to all parents:

A Dan and Suzie Bennett Benefit Fund has been set up at all Huntington Bank branches.

People can also donate through Holland Free Methodist Church. Right now, they are assessing the need for items the family could use since they lost everything in fire. If you would like to know if something you have could be donated call the church at 419-865-4640

Erma Oswalt, the longtime girlfriend of Pemberton, says the couple was involved in an ongoing fight with him for the past year, but she had no idea it would come to this and wishes she could have intervened.

"I would have told him to think about it, because it's not right. Those kids now, their parents are probably going to be hurt for a long time. It's the kids that are suffering," said Oswalt.

According to reports filed with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office, Oswalt told police back in 2012 that Pemberton had threatened violence against her after she broke up with him. Reports also show that there were other domestic violence issues between Oswalt and Pemberton in the past.

"Yes, it has been going on for a while, several months, but nothing has escalated to this level, it's been mostly verbal to my understanding." said Bill Thiebs, Deputy Police Chief.

Two weeks ago, Pemberton also filed a police report alleging his truck had been broken into.

According to the family of Buchholz and Bennett, the couple recently put in surveillance cameras because they were scared of Pemberton. They say they had also filed a police report two weeks ago after Pemberton allegedly set off a bomb in their front yard, though we have yet to come across a police report.

