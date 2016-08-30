Labor Day Weekend Outlook

It's hard to believe that September is already here, but that means Labor Day Weekend is fast approaching!

A front that brings rain chances late Tuesday into Wednesday will also create dramatically lower humidity by this weekend.

The weekend outlook is stunning for Saturday and Sunday with highs within a few degrees of 80 for highs. Overnight lows will be cool enough to allow for the A/C to be turned off.





By Monday we're tracking another chance for rain. Right now computer models have the system just west of Chicago by Monday morning. Right now, chances for those showers on Monday look pretty low.





