Intoxicated patient arrested for attacking two nurses helping her

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A Toledo woman was booked at the Lucas County Jail Monday after police say she assaulted two registered nurses who were simply trying to care for her.

According to police, 31-year-old Lauren King was at the University of Toledo Medical Center for medical treatment when she allegedly punched an RN in the throat, and then elbowed another in the arm and chest.

King is charged with two counts of assault and one count of disorderly conduct while intoxicated. Police say King was highly intoxicated and began yelling obscenities at the hospital staff and even urinated on the floor.

King is scheduled to be arraigned before a judge on these charges Tuesday in Toledo Municipal Court.

