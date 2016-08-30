Intoxicated patient arrested for attacking two nurses helping her

Intoxicated patient arrested for attacking two nurses helping he - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

A Toledo woman was booked at the Lucas County Jail Monday after police say she assaulted two registered nurses who were simply trying to care for her. 

According to police, 31-year-old Lauren King was at the University of Toledo Medical Center for medical treatment when she allegedly punched an RN in the throat, and then elbowed another in the arm and chest. 

King is charged with two counts of assault and one count of disorderly conduct while intoxicated. Police say King was highly intoxicated and began yelling obscenities at the hospital staff and even urinated on the floor. 

King is scheduled to be arraigned before a judge on these charges Tuesday in Toledo Municipal Court. 

