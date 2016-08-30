Donations needed at blood drive honoring late Mayor D. Michael Collins

Right now, there's a serious need for blood in our area. And you can make a difference! A special blood drive is being held to honor late Toledo Mayor D. Michael Collins.

The drive is being held from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. at the UAW Local 12 Hall at 2300 Ashland Avenue.

Christy Peters with the American Red Cross says they are in critical need for blood because of the summer slowdown.

"During the summer months we always see a drop in blood donations," said Peters. "Unfortunately, with students being out of school and not giving at blood drives and people being busy with summer activities, such as vacations and travel, often times that means they're not giving blood on a regular basis. And over the July Fourth weekend we really saw a drop, and we have just not been able to recover since then. So, this blood drive today is going to go a long way in helping to meet patient needs here in Toledo."

She says right now the most needed blood types include O negative, A Negative and B negative, but that any type is welcomed.

"Right now we need types O negative, A negative and B negative. If you are one of those types, they are desperately needed. But basically O negative because that is the universal blood type, it's often requested most by hospitals," said Peters. "But of course right now in this situation any blood type is needed, so anyone who is eligible we are encouraging you to come and give."

So, where do the donations go?

Peters says, "Well, of course we always want to meet our local needs first, so the blood that we collect here in Toledo we use if there is a need. But of course as the American Red Cross and a national system, we do have the ability to take that blood to other places. So, you know, there are a lot of different things happening across the country in terms of disasters. If there's a blood need, the American Red Cross would move blood to where it was need to help those people."

Those interested in donating must be at least 17 years old. All donors must bring a photo ID or Red Cross donor card. And Peters says make sure you feel well.

"So, as long as you're feeling good, drink some extra water, come in and we're gonna be here until 7 p.m. And anyone that can come and give. It will go a long way in helping us today," said Peters.

Again, the blood drive ends at 7 p.m.

