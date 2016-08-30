Police: Man arrested after pushing woman out of window - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police: Man arrested after pushing woman out of window

An east Toledo man was arrested early Tuesday after beating a woman with a board and then shoving her out of a window, according to Toledo police. 

Gregory Harris, 56, was arrested around 3 a.m. at his home on the 1000 block of Starr Avenue. He is charged with one count of felonious assault.

According to an affidavit filed in Toledo Municipal Court, Harris is accused of attacking a woman, whose name hasn't been released, with a wooden board and then pushing here out of an open window as she tried to flee from him. 

It's unknown how severe the woman's injuries are, and her current condition. 

Harris is scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Tuesday. 

